World Health Day 2021: Shilpa Shetty Has Her Mask On. Be Like Shilpa Shetty

World Health Day 2021: Shilpa Shetty has a message (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Highlights Shilpa Shetty shared a post on World Heath Day

"This (mask) is here for a reason," she said in the video

"Please mask up guys," she added

As the number of COVID-19 cases is seeing a spike across the country, Shilpa Shetty Kundra did her bit to spread awareness on the importance of wearing a mask. On the occasion of World Health Day, the actress posted a video about the pandemic. With the mask on, Shilpa said, "Happy World Health Day. This (mask) is here for a reason and it is going to stay up every time I get out. Please mask up guys. Take it seriously. Take your health seriously." Along with the clip, the fitness enthusiast wrote, "Mask up | Stay home | Stay safe."

Shilpa's message about wearing masks comes at a time when several members of the Hindi Film industry have tested positive for coronavirus. Over the past few weeks, stars like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, R Madhavan, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have tested positive for COVID-19.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan also posted a snap on Instagram, requesting people to wear a mask. Wearing a T-shirt and hair tied up in a bun, the actress was seated in a car when she clicked the selfie. The caption read, "No propaganda, just wear your mask."

Coming back to Shilpa, she is a fitness freak and an avid practitioner of yoga. She regularly shares videos of her practising varied asanas on the social media platform.

On the occasion of Holi, the actress treated us to some lovely photos of her family. Wishing fans, Shilpa wrote, "Happy Holi to all my Instafam from all of us.

That's not all. Shilpa also shares images from the amazing photoshoots, making her fans ask for more. Take a look.

Gorgeous, isn't she?