World Health Day 2021: Madhuri Dixit's Fitness Mantra Is...

World Health Day 2021: Madhuri Dixit shared this picture. (Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene )

Actress Madhuri Dixit who recently enjoyed a vacation in the Maldives with her husband Dr Shriram Nene, on Wednesday, shared a new post on Instagram dedicated to the World Health Day. The evergreen beauty shared two pictures and a video on Instagram that signify her mantra of a healthy "mind, body, food and soul" for a healthy life. The first picture features the actress sitting on the floor with her eyes closed, as she can be seen meditating. The picture also features Madhuri's dog Carmelo sitting beside her. Madhuri Dixit also shared a video of herself sweating it out in the gym. The final picture that Madhuri shared in the post features plates of fruits and veggies. "Mind, body, food and soul... Let's pledge for a healthy lifestyle #WorldHealthDay," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Madhuri Dixit enjoys a huge fan following which is evident from the comments section of her post. Most of the comments were praises for the actress and her dog. "Carmelo he's so lucky," a fan commented. The comments section of the post was flooded with heart and fire emojis for the actress.

World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7 with the aim to spread awareness about a specific health theme. According to World Health Organisation, this year's theme for World Health Day is "building a fairer, healthier world for everyone."

As mentioned earlier, Madhuri recently spent a holiday in the Maldives with her husband Dr Shriram Nene. The actress was constant in sharing updates from her vacation and filling up the pages of her Maldives Diaries. On Tuesday, the actress gave us major date night outfit goals as she shared a picture of herself on Instagram. Madhuri looked gorgeous in a patterned black co-ord set. "Date Night ready," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Last week, the 53-year-old actress gave us a glimpse of her "messy hair don't care mood" from the Maldives. She shared a stunning picture of herself sitting on a wooden deck appreciating the scenic beauty around her. She can be seen soaking up the sun dressed in a monochrome tie and dye outfit.

In terms of work, Madhuri currently serves as the judge of the reality show Dance Deewane. She was last on the big screen in Karan Johar produced period-drama Kalank.