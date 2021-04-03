Just A Pic Of Madhuri Dixit Chilling Like A Villain In Maldives

Madhuri Dixit shared this photo. (Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Highlights Madhuri flew to the beach destination earlier this week

She posted a new picture from her vacation on Saturday

The actress can be seen sporting a blue top, black shorts and blue shrug

We can never get enough of Madhuri Dixit's pictures from her Maldives vacation. The reason we are saying this is because on Saturday, the actress, who flew to the beach destination with her husband Shriram Nene and their sons earlier this week, posted a stunning picture of herself chilling like a villain and made our day. Madhuri Dixit is also making sure to stay "colour coordinated with the blue waters" of Maldives on her vacation. In her latest post, the actress can be seen sporting a blue top, black shorts and a blue shrug while relaxing at Soneva Jani resort. "Color coordinating with the blue waters of #SonevaJani," she wrote in the caption of her post.

Take a look at Madhuri Dixit's post here:

The actress, on Friday, shared glimpses of her date night with Shriram Nene and also of speed boating with her family.

"Cheers to all of you!" Madhuri Dixit captioned a monochrome picture of herself and for the picture from her date night, she wrote: "Nothing like a candlelit dinner. Cheers!"

Take a look at Madhuri Dixit's "life in the fast lane in the Maldives."

Meanwhile, check out some more pictures of the actress and her family from their vacation.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene married in October 1999 and are parents of two sons Arin and Raayan.

The actress was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, in which she co-starred with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt. She has not announced her new film yet.