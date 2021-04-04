Glimpses Of Madhuri Dixit's 'Messy Hair Don't Care' Mood In Maldives

Madhuri Dixit shared this photo (courtesy madhuridixitnene)

Highlights Madhuri is holidaying in Maldives with her family

She's been filling up her Instagram with pictures

"Messy hair, don't care," she wrote in an Instagram story

Madhuri Dixit is having a blast in the Maldives - the 53-year-old actress is in the beach destination with her husband Dr Sriram Nene and sons. Madhuri, who is one of the most active celebrities on social media, has been filling up her Instagram with snippets from her Maldives diaries. On Sunday, she shared a glimpse of her mood with an appreciation post for the scenic beauty surrounding her: "The sheer magnificence of mother nature," Madhuri wrote. In her Maldives postcard, Madhuri can be seen soaking up the sun on a wooden deck in the midst of the sea. Dressed in a monochrome tie and dye outfit, Madhuri sported her signature red lips.

Here's what Madhuri Dixit shared on Instagram:

Meanwhile in an Instagram story, Madhuri shared just a glimpse of how the Maldives wind has been playing with her hair. But she's on a "messy hair, don't care" mood.

Madhuri Dixit's Maldives itinerary also included thrilling water sports experiences, snorkeling and a date night with husband Sriram Nene. "Nothing like a candlelit dinner. Cheers!" Madhuri captioned one of her posts. Here's flipping through Madhuri Dixit's Maldives diaries:

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Karan Johar produced period piece Kalank. Some of her best known films Mohre, Tezaab, Trideb, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dil To Pagal Hai, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Devdas, Bucket List and Gulaab Gang, to name a few. Madhuri Dixit currently appears as a judge on reality TV show Dance Deewane.