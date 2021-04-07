World Health Day 2021: 'Not Just About Looking Lean,' Writes Rakul Preet

World Health Day 2021: Rakul Preet Singh shared this picture. (Image courtesy: rakulpreet )

Highlights Rakul Preet marked World Health Day with an Instagram post

She shared a picture of herself standing atop a tree

"Let yourself soak in the beauty of nature," she wrote

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, on Wednesday, marked World Health Day with a special Instagram post. Through the social media post, the actress shared her take on staying healthy and happy. Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture of herself that features her chilling in nature's lap, as she can be seen standing atop a tree. She complemented the picture with a long note about staying healthy from the outside as well as on the inside. "A healthy outside starts from the inside . It's not about just hitting the gym or looking lean but feeling good about yourself at all times. Choose activities you like doing, let yourself soak in the beauty of nature , feed your body, mind and soul with healthy thoughts and remember keep the inner child in you kicking always ! Be crazy, be fun, be random but always be happy #HAPPYWORLDHEALTHDAY #healthybodyhealthymind #healthymindhealthyyou," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Check out Rakul Preet Singh's post here:

The picture features the 30-year-old actress dressed in black trousers and matching full-sleeved T-shirt. Rakul is also seen sporting a cool hat in the picture. Impressed by her views on health and happiness, fans of the actress reacted to the post and dropped several comments on it.

World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7. According to the World Health Organisation, this year's theme for the World Health Day is "Building a fairer, healthier world for everyone." This year's theme is aimed at eliminating health inequities caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rakul Preet Singh treated her fans to a refreshing picture of herself clicked by the poolside. In the picture, Rakul could be seen posing by a swimming pool sporting a blue swimsuit. "Tuesday Wednesday everyday #waterbaby," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look at the picture here:

In terms of work, Rakul recently began prepping for her next film Doctor G, which stars her opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's sister Anubhuti Kashyap.