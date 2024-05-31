Imtiaz Ali To Anurag Kashyap - Can You Name All The Directors In Zoya Akhtar's Throwback Pic?

Zoya Akhtar shared this throwback. (courtesy: zoieakhtar)

Zoya Akhtar dug out one perfect throwback picture from her archives and she shared it on social media on Friday. The picture features filmmakers Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar in the frame. The picture happens to be from 2012. Zoya Akhtar accompanied her post with the hashtags #getback ,#beatles. She captioned it, "Look What I Found #5directors1frame #oldfriendsgoldfriends #2012 #goodolddays." In the comments section of the post, Shruti Seth wrote, "Wow if someone held all those in this room captive we would've missed out on some of the most sparkling films of our generation."

Check out Zoya Akhtar's post here:

Imtiaz Ali made his directorial debut with the 2005 film Socha Na Tha. His film credits include the hits Jab We Met, Highway, Rockstar, Chamkila, Tamasha. He has also directed projects like Jab Harry Met Sejal and Love Aaj Kal (both the original and the remake). Anurag Kashyap is best-known for directing films such as Dev.D, Gangs Of Wasseypur (both the parts), Mukkabaaz, Lust Stories, Ghost Stories, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, Manmarziyaan, among others.

Reema Kagti's impressive film credits as a director include Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within and the smah hit web-series Dahaad. Nitya Mehra has directed films like Baar Baar Dekho and Unpaused. She also directed a few episodes of Made in Heaven.

Zoya Akhtar is the director of films like Dil Dhadakne Do, Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gully Boy, Ghost Stories and The Archies.