Maharaja Trailer: Vijay Sethupathi And Anurag Kashyap In A Revenge Saga

A still from Maharaja trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film Maharaja released on Thursday evening and it has been trending since then. The trailer begins with Vijay Sethupathi's character introducing himself. Sitting in a police station, the actor tells the officials, "Sir, My name is Maharaja. I run a salon. Lakshmi got stolen from my house. Came to file an FIR." He reveals that his house was broken into but the twist is that Vijay Sethupathi doesn't actually reveal what is stolen for him. When asked if he is referring to gold, money, documents or even a person, he denies straight away. Simply put, no one knows what Vijay Sethupathi is actually looking for but the officials are convinced that he is surely "hiding something." The trailer ends with a glimpse of Anurag Kashyap, who appears to be Vijay Sethupathi's nemesis.

Will Maharaja find what he is actually looking for? We will have to wait till the release of the film to find out. Check out the trailer of Maharaja here:

Ahead of the trailer's release, Vijay Sethupathi shared a poster from the film and he wrote on social media, "The wait is almost over. Get ready to witness the world of #Maharaja from tomorrow 5 PM. Written and directed by Nithilan Saminathan." Take a look at the poster shared by Vijay Sethupathi here:

Besides Vijay Sethupathi, Maharaja also stars Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natty (Natraj), Bharathiraja, Abhirami, Mamta Mohandas, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Vinoth Sagar, Boys Manikandan, Kalki and Sachana Namidass.

The film has been written and directed by Nithilan Saminathan and it has been produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Jagadish Palanisamy and Kamal Nayan.