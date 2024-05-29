Maharaja New Poster: Vijay Sethupathi Is A Man On A Mission. Beware

Vijay Sethupathi in Maharaja. (courtesy: actorvijaysethupathi)

We have some amazing news for all Vijay Sethupathi fans out there. The trailer release date of his 50th film Maharaja is finally here. The makers will unveil it on Thursday at 5 pm. The actor has shared the blockbuster news with a set of two posters – English and Tamil — on Instagram. Here, Vijay Sethupathi, dressed in a checkered shirt, is holding a blood-stained razor in his hands. The actor has blood all over his face and hands. Sharing the poster, Vijay Sethupathi wrote, “The wait is almost over. Get ready to witness the world of Maharaja tomorrow at 5 PM. Maharaja Trailer Tomorrow. Written and directed by Nithilan Swaminathan.”

Maharaja also features filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, and Abhirami. Sharing the poster on Instagram Stories, Anurag Kashyap wrote, “It's loading." Last year, in September, the makers unveiled Vijay Sethupathi's first look poster from Maharaja. Here, the actor is sitting on a barber's chair with a blood-stained sickle in his hand. The cuts and bruises on his face and a wounded ear add character to his intense avatar. In the background, we can spot a few police officers, looking at him through a broken wall. The poster was shared with a hashtag, “Maharaja first look.”

At the time of sharing the first-look poster, Anurag Kashyap congratulated Vijay Sethupathi on hitting a half-century. The filmmaker-turned-actor said that he feels “honoured and delighted” to be part of Maharaja. He said, “Congratulations Vijay Sethupathi for your 50th film. So honoured and delighted to be part of it. Congratulations to Passion Studios and Nithilan Saminathan, Mamta Mohandas, Abhirami and the whole team… Looking forward... All the best to all of us...”

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen alongside Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas.