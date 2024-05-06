About Last Night: Rumoured Couple Khushi Kapoor And Vedang Raina Hung Out At Zoya Akhtar's House

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina were spotted together in the city.

The Archies stars Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina were spotted in the city last night as they were leaving their debut film's director Zoya Akhtar's house together. They were spotted leaving Zoya Akhtar's house in Bandra in the same car. The two young actors were seen twinning in black as they were clicked by the paparazzi. For the unversed, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina made their big Bollywood debut with the Netflix film The Archies, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. The two are often spotted hanging out in the city or attending parties together.

Take a look at their pictures from last night:

Last year, Khushi Kapoor also made her debut on the couch of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. As predicted, the host dropped the 'c' word (as in conjecture) on the episode and asked his guest Khushi if she was dating Vedang Raina, her co-star from the film The Archies. "So, conjecture goes that you are dating Vedang Raina," Karan Johar asked Khushi. She replied, "False. I say false, It's not true." Khushi Kapoor added, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om, where there is a row of people saying, Om and I are just good friends."

Not only that, Khushi's sibling and actress Janhvi Kapoor also name-checked Vedang Raina during her rapid fire round. Karan Johar asked her, "If you could set up Khushi with someone from the industry, who would it be?" Janhvi replied, "Vedang is cute. They are cute. They look cute. He's got a good vibe."

In another interview with Zoom, Vedang Raina addressed the rumours of him dating Khushi Kapoor and said, "Khushi and I connected on so many levels. We had a similar taste in music. Khushi and I are not dating. I have a really strong bond with her. We've known each other for so long and we have connected on many things."

On the work front, Vedang Raina is gearing up for his upcoming film Jigra alongside Alia Bhatt.