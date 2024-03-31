Imran Khan And His Girlfriend Lekha Washington Rent Karan Johar's Mumbai Apartment: Report

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: BollywoodOnly1)

After being spotted together at Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding, actors Imran Khan and Lekha Washington were widely reported to be dating. A recent update from Money Control claims that the couple has now rented an apartment together in Bandra, Mumbai, from filmmaker Karan Johar. According to the report, “Actor Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington have rented a home in Mumbai for Rs 9 lakh per month. The couple leased the apartment in Bandra from Bollywood director Karan Johar.” The report also noted that the apartment is situated by the sea, adjacent to a building where Imran's uncle, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, once rented an apartment. The celebrity couple will now reside in the three-story apartment at Clefepete on posh Carter Road. The rental agreement was officially recorded on March 20, 2024, and is valid for three years, the report added, mentioning real estate database platform Zapkey as their source.

A few days ago, Imran Khan confirmed his relationship with Lekha Washington during a conversation with Vogue. The actor said, “The speculation that I'm romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I'm divorced and have been separated since February 2019.”

Imran Khan continued, “There's this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic but it also takes away my agency as an individual.”

Talking about his relationship, Imran Khan also mentioned, “Lekha and I grew close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I had been separated from Avantika and almost a year after she had separated from her partner, not husband as it has been widely reported."

For the unversed, Imran Khan married Avantika Malik Khan in 2011. They welcomed their daughter Imara in 2014. Imran and Avantika separated in 2019.

Rumours of Imran Khan dating Lekha Washington began circulating when he attended his cousin and Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan's wedding festivities with Lekha. The duo was captured together in various images. Actor-director Danish Husain also shared pictures featuring them looking stylish at various ceremonies. In one picture from the "white wedding" of Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan, Lekha looked stunning in a red dress, while Imran looked sharp in a suit. There were also more pictures of the duo with other guests at the events.

Imran Khan is known for his work in movies like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, and Delhi Belly. On the other hand, Lekha Washington has appeared in Tamil and Telugu films such as Jayamkondaan, Vedam, Kamina, and Kalyana Samayal Saadham.