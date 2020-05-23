'I'm Gonna Be 30 In Ten Years': Suhana Khan Shares Stunning Pics From Her 20th Birthday Celebrations

Suhana Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: suhanakhan2 )

Highlights Suhana looks gorgeous in the pictures

She can be seen wearing a bodycon dress

The photos feature her posing on the terrace of Mannat

Suhana Khan, who just turned 20 on Friday, has already started thinking about turning 30 in the next 10 years. The reason we are saying this is because a day after her birthday, Suhana shared pictures of herself from her special day, that she celebrated with father Shah Rukh Khan, mother Gauri and brothers Aryan and AbRam, and accompanied it with a hilarious caption that read: "I'm gonna be 30 in ten years." Suhana's latest post not only features her stunning pictures but also a snippet of the handwritten note given to her by her cute little brother AbRam. The little munchkin's wish for his sister read: "Happy birthday, you are the best sis in the world. Love you." Cute, isn't it?

In the pictures, Suhana can be seen posing on the terrace of Mannat. She looks gorgeous in a bodycon dress. Take a look:

Like always, Suhana's BFF Ananya Panday dropped funny but cute comments on her post. Katrina Kaif, who has worked with Suhana's father in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba also reacted to her post.

Take a look at the comments:

Screenshot of Ananya, Katrina ands comment on Suhana's post.

Suhana Khan is the middle child of Shah Rukh and Gauri's three children. She is freshman at New York's Columbia University but she recently returned to India to stay with her parents during the coronavirus crisis. Suhana's brother Aryan, who studies film at the University Of Southern California, also flew back to Mumbai to be with the family.