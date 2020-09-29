'I'm Brown And Extremely Happy About It:' Suhana Khan's Reply To Trolls Who Called Her 'Ugly'

Suhana Khan shared this image. (courtesy suhanakhan2)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, 20, received many condescending remarks from social media users and she posted their screenshots in her latest Instagram entry. Suhana Khan, on Tuesday shared a strongly-worded post, which calls for "ending colourism" and it demands everyone's attention. An excerpt from her post read, "There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix! This isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old."

Accompanying her post with the hashtag #endcolourism, Suhana Khan added, "Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure."

Referring to the notions of beauty that social media and matchmaking sites have convinced people to believe, Suhana Khan wrote: "I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5'7 and fair you're not beautiful." She signed off the post on a positive note. "I hope it helps to know that I'm 5'3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too," wrote Suhana.

Suhana Khan, a bona fide star, has inherited her love for acting from her father Shah Rukh Khan. She studied films at England's Ardingly College and is currently a student at the New York University. Suhana also featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno.