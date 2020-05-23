'I'm Alive': Veteran Actress Mumtaz, 73, Rubbishes Death Rumours

Mumtaz's daughter Tanya shared this photo. (Image courtesy: tanyamadhvani )

Veteran actress Mumtaz, who is currently living with her daughters and their families in London, dismissed reports of her death on Friday and assured her fans that she's "alive" and is "still presentable." The 73-year-old actress' daughter Tanya Madhvani shared a video on Instagram, in which Mumtaz addressed the death hoax and revealed that she is fine and healthy now, contrary to the rumours. In the clip, Mumtaz can be heard saying: "Hi, all my fans. I love you. See? I'm not dead! I'm alive and I'm not that buddhi (old) as they say. I am still presentable because of your blessings." Rumours of Mumtaz's death have featured in headlines earlier also but more on that later. Posting the video message of the actress, Tanya shared a brief note, in which she also talked about her mother's battle with cancer. She wrote: "Message from my mother to her fans! With another death hoax going around she is well and doing great! Despite images of her being spread across the internet when she was fighting her cancer battle many years ago that claim she looks old!"

"She is now healthy and happy and beautiful! Give her a break, she is 73!" she added. Mumtaz was diagnosed with cancer in the early 2010s.

Last year also, rumours about Mumtaz's death featured in headlines. The actress' family members had then refuted the reports in an interview with news agency PTI and had said: "She is alive, fit and fine. She wants to know why everybody is spreading false news." Her daughter Tanya had also posted a video, in which she could be heard saying: "So exhausting another rumour of my mother's death. She is healthy and looking beautiful as always and has asked me to let her fans know she is well! It's all rubbish."

Mumtaz was one of the top actresses in the Sixties and the Seventies. During that era, she worked with the renowned actors like Dev Anand (Hare Krishna Hare Ram and Tere Mere Sapne), Dilip Kumar (Ram Aur Shyam), Dharmendra (Loafer and Aadmi Aur Insaan), Rajesh Khanna (Apna Desh, Prem Kahani and Sachaa Jhutha) and Sunil Dutt (Humraz and Nagin).

In 1974, she married businessman Mayur Madhvani and after a few years, took a break from acting. She returned to the big screen after a 13-year-long gap with David Dhawan's Aandhiyan, which is also her last feature film. She was last seen in the 2010 docudrama titled 1 a Minute.

Mumtaz has two daughters - Tanya and Natasha, who married actor Feroz Khan's son Fardeen Khan.