Mumtaz Is Healthy And Looking Beautiful As Always: Daughter Tanya After Actress' Death Hoax

After reports of veteran actress Mumtaz's death spread like wildfire on social media on Friday, her family members dismissed the rumours via an interview to news agency PTI. "She is alive, fit and fine. She wants to know why everybody is spreading false news," a family member told PTI. In addition, Tanya Madhvani, Mutaz's younger daughter, instagrammed a video of herself in which she reiterated that her mother was fine and sends her love to all her fans. She captioned the post: "So exhausting another rumour of my mother's death. She is healthy and looking beautiful as always and has asked me to let her fans know she is well! It's all rubbish."

Mumtaz, 70, lives in London with her family. Last year in April rumours on Mumtaz's death featured in headlines and at that time Tanya had dismissed the reports on social media. At that time, Tanya had also posted a video of Mumtaz telling her fans: "It felt strange to see that so many people were worried about me after so many years. I'm thankful to have received your love. Do not get worried... I'm very happy and healthy. I'm not at lonely as it was reported. My children are looking after me and I'm happy."

Mumtaz was among the top crop of actresses in the Sixties and the Seventies. In 16 years, Mumtaz worked with the top actors such as Dilip Kumar (Ram Aur Shyam), Dev Anand (Hare Krishna Hare Ram and Tere Mere Sapne), Dharmendra (Loafer and Aadmi Aur Insaan), Rajesh Khanna (Apna Desh, Prem Kahani and Sachaa Jhutha) and Sunil Dutt (Humraz and Nagin).

Mumtaz married businessman Mayur Madhvani in 1974 and quit acting after a few years. Mumtaz has two daughters - Tanya lives in Rome with her husband Marco Cilia and their son, while Natasha is married actor Feroz Khan's son Fardeen Khan.

