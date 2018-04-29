Mumtaz's Daughter Shares Pics Of The Actress, Says She's 'Happy And Healthy'

Veteran actress Mumtaz is absolutely fine and she's currently enjoying with her daughter Tanya and son-in-law Marco Cilia in Rome. Tanya Madhvani instagrammed a video, in which she assured fans of Mumtaz that the Humraz actress is fit and fine. "There was a rumour going around that my mother wasn't well, etc. and I want for her fans to know that she's doing brilliantly and she's in Rome with me. Please don't believe everything you read online or in the papers... it's just a rumour." Tanya also posted latest pictures of Mumtaz, which she captioned: "My mother doing well... Enjoining Rome today... Happy and healthy." After Tanya's message, Mumtaz's fans were reassured and posted comments such as: "People have nothing better to do with their pass time. May Allah bless Mumtaz with long happy healthy life! Always in my duas," and "we were shocked to hear this false news. May she have many more healthy and happy years."
Mumtaz was among the top crop of actresses in the Sixties and the Seventies. In a career spanning 16 years, she starred in several hit films and worked with the top actors such as Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna and Sunil Dutt among others. Tere Mere Sapne, Ram Aur Shyam, Hare Krishna Hare Ram, Loafer and Admi Aur Insaan are few of her popular films.
Mumtaz married businessman Mayur Madhvani in 1974. The couple has two daughters - Tanya is lives in Rome with her husband Marco Cilia and their son while Natasha is married actor Feroz Khan's son Fardeen Khan.