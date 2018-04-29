Mumtaz's Daughter Shares Pics Of The Actress, Says She's 'Happy And Healthy'

In her Instagram message, Mumtaz's daughter said: "Please don't believe everything you read online or in the papers... it's just a rumour."

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 29, 2018 10:19 IST
85 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Mumtaz's Daughter Shares Pics Of The Actress, Says She's 'Happy And Healthy'

Mumtaz with her daughter Tanya in Rome. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Mumtaz is vacationing in Rome with her daughter and son-in-law
  2. "My mother doing well... Happy and healthy," Tanya captioned a post
  3. Fans of the actress were relieved after Tanya's message
Veteran actress Mumtaz is absolutely fine and she's currently enjoying with her daughter Tanya and son-in-law Marco Cilia in Rome. Tanya Madhvani instagrammed a video, in which she assured fans of Mumtaz that the Humraz actress is fit and fine. "There was a rumour going around that my mother wasn't well, etc. and I want for her fans to know that she's doing brilliantly and she's in Rome with me. Please don't believe everything you read online or in the papers... it's just a rumour." Tanya also posted latest pictures of Mumtaz, which she captioned: "My mother doing well... Enjoining Rome today... Happy and healthy." After Tanya's message, Mumtaz's fans were reassured and posted comments such as: "People have nothing better to do with their pass time. May Allah bless Mumtaz with long happy healthy life! Always in my duas," and "we were shocked to hear this false news. May she have many more healthy and happy years."

Check out Taya Madhvani's posts here:
 

 


Mumtaz was among the top crop of actresses in the Sixties and the Seventies. In a career spanning 16 years, she starred in several hit films and worked with the top actors such as Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna and Sunil Dutt among others. Tere Mere Sapne, Ram Aur Shyam, Hare Krishna Hare Ram, Loafer and Admi Aur Insaan are few of her popular films.

Comments
After her 1977 film Aaina, Mumtaz took 13 years to return on the big screen in 1990 film Aandhiyan, which was also her last feature film. She also appeared in a docudrama titled 1 a Minute, which released in 2010.

Mumtaz married businessman Mayur Madhvani in 1974. The couple has two daughters - Tanya is lives in Rome with her husband Marco Cilia and their son while Natasha is married actor Feroz Khan's son Fardeen Khan.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

mumtazmumtaz death hoaxmumtaz daughter tanya

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................