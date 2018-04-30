'I'm Not Lonely,' Says Mumtaz (Very Much Alive) After Rumours Of Death

A day after veteran actress Mumtaz's daughter Tanya Madhvani posted photos of the actress to confirm she's "happy and healthy" (contrary to the rumours), the 70-year-old actress thanked a fans via a video message posted by Tanya on her Instagram account. "It felt strange to see that so many people were worried about me after so many years. I'm thankful to have received your love. Do not get worried... I'm very happy and healthy. I'm not at lonely as it was reported. My children are looking after me and I'm happy," Mumtaz said in the video. Last week, reports of Mumtaz's death hit the Internet after a journalist tweeted that the actress died after a cardiac arrest and that she "lived a lonely life." The tweet was deleted after Tanya clarified her mother was vacationing in Rome with her.
Mumtaz's fans filled the comments section with adorable messages like: "It's so nice to see you after years ma'am and so wonderful that you connected with your fans after years." One comment read: "So nice to see you... looking great, beautiful, elegant, happy and happening. May Allah bless youyou're your family."
Earlier, Tanya had posted two pictures of her mother enjoying in Rome with her and her husband Marco Cilia. "My mother doing well... Enjoining Rome today... Happy and healthy." Before sharing the photos, Tanya had dismissed the rumours about her mother's ill-health in a video message. "Please don't believe everything you read online or in the papers... it's just a rumour," she had said.
Mumtaz was at the peak of her career in the Sixties and the Seventies. In 16 years, Mumtaz worked with the top actors such as Dilip Kumar (Ram Aur Shyam), Dev Anand (Hare Krishna Hare Ram and Tere Mere Sapne), Dharmendra (Loafer and Aadmi Aur Insaan), Rajesh Khanna (Apna Desh, Prem Kahani and Sachaa Jhutha) and Sunil Dutt (Humraz and Nagin).
Mumtaz has two daughters - Tanya is lives in Rome with her husband Marco Cilia and their son while Natasha is married actor Feroz Khan's son Fardeen Khan.