Ileana D'Cruz Shares A Cute Pic Of Her 8-Month-Old Baby Boy Koa Phoenix: 'My Little Bestie'

Ileana D'Cruz shared this image. (courtesy: Ileana D'Cruz)

New day, new update from Ileana D'Cruz's maternity diaries. The Rustom actor shared a selfie with baby boy Koa Phoenix. Dressed in a night suit, Ileana can be seen clicking a selfie while her baby looks away from the camera. Ileana wrote in the caption, "Can't believe my little bestie is 8 months old already. Where has the time gone." Ileana D'Cruz welcomed her baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan in August last year. Announcing the baby's arrival, Ileana wrote, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full."

Ileana didn't reveal about her partner when she announced her baby's birth last year. During an AMA session, when an Instagram user asked her how she manages as a single parent, Ileana shared a photo of herself with her partner and wrote, "I'm not."

Last month, Ileana shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram with partner Michael Dolan. The opening frame shows the couple flashing their million-dollar smiles at the camera. The next slide shows Michael posing goofily for the camera, while Ileana can be seen smiling at the lens. For the date night, the actress picked a pristine white outfit. Michael, on the other hand, looked smart in his navy-blue printed shirt. Sharing the pictures, the Tera Kya Hoga Lovely star wrote, "Party animals". Take a look:

Ileana D'Cruz is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending, to name a few. She also featured in Pagalpanti and The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The actress has also signed Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda. She will next be seen in a film titled Do Aur Do Pyaar alongside Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy.