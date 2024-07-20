Ileana D'Cruz Shares New Pics Of Son Koa Phoenix Dolan: 'Summer Dream'

Ileana shared this photo of her son. (courtesy: ileana_official)

Ileana D'Cruz often posts pictures and videos with her little bundle of joy, Koa Phoenix Dolan. Currently, Ileana and her son are enjoying their summer vacation at a beachy getaway. To keep her fans updated, the actress uploaded a series of snaps and clips on Instagram. In the first two frames, we see Koa playing on a lawn. Up next, we are treated to some shots of the beautiful ocean and the beach. Following that, we see Ileana's little one standing by a window. Oh, and we could also spot a baby deer walking on the grass. The last slide shows a small leaf placed on Koa's foot. In her caption, Ileana wrote, “Rhody summer dream.”

Reacting to the post, Neha Dhupia wrote, “Oh my goodness.” Malaika Arora and Sophie Choudry shared red hearts. Director Karishma Kohli said, “My nuggu…. I miss.” Producer Ashi Dua also dropped red heart emojis.

A few weeks ago, Ileana D'Cruz shared a post featuring a montage of pictures and videos with Koa Phoenix Dolan. In the clip, we see Koa playing with the sand, enjoying the pool, and lying in his mother's lap. The side note read, “Life lately.”

Earlier, Ileana D'Cruz shared a series of pictures in which we see Koa Phoenix Dolan lying in a baby bouncer while his mother sits beside him on the floor. “I absolutely love how his face lights up when he sees the little birdie, and it's so cozy,” Ileana wrote in the caption.

Before that, Ileana D'Cruz shared a joyful picture to celebrate Koa Phoenix Dolan's 2-month milestone. Try not to say “aww” after seeing Ileana's Instagram post. The caption read, “2 months already.”

While announcing the birth of her child on Instagram, Ileana D'Cruz wrote, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Heart's beyond full”

Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan welcomed their son, Koa Phoenix Dolan, in August 2023. Earlier this year, Ileana confirmed that she is married to Michael Dolan.