Ileana D'Cruz And Michael Dolan's Son Koa Turns One. See Aww-Dorable Birthday Pics

It's celebration time for Ileana D'Cruz as her baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan turned one. On Tuesday, Ileana shared a series of images from Koa's birthday celebrations and they are absolutely aww-dorable. In one click, Koa can be seen eating a big piece of a chocolate cake. In a slide, he can be seen carrying a bag. In other pictures, the toddler can be seen sleeping, checking a book. The album also has a perfect family frame in which Ileana, husband Michael Dolan and Koa posing. Sharing the pictures, Ileana wrote, "Where did the time go?? Just like that my baby is 1." Take a look:

Ileana loves to share Koa's pictures on her Instagram feed on a regular basis. Last month, the actor shared a few pictures of Koa from a recent vacation. In the first two frames, we see Koa playing on a lawn. Up next, we are treated to some shots of the beautiful ocean and the beach. Following that, we see Ileana's little one standing by a window. In her caption, Ileana wrote, "Rhody summer dream." Take a look:

Prior to this, Ileana D'Cruz shared a post featuring a montage of pictures and videos with Koa Phoenix Dolan. In the clip, we see Koa playing with the sand, enjoying the pool, and lying in his mother's lap. The side note read, "Life lately."

While announcing the birth of her child on Instagram, Ileana D'Cruz wrote, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Heart's beyond full." Take a look:

In a recent interview with India Today, Ileana D'Cruz has officially confirmed her marriage to Michael Dolan. During the chat, she described him as her pillar of support. Ileana D'Cruz said, "Married life is going beautifully. It's really hard to say what I love about him the most. I'll have to really think because I feel like every time I come up with an answer, there's something else that, you know, trumps that the next day."