Ileana D'Cruz Is Chilling Like A Villain In A Bikini. See Pic

Ileana D'Cruz shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Ileana D'Cruz's bikini pictures always take the Internet by storm. The actress once again delighted her fans by sharing a stunning picture of herself chilling like a villain in a bikini on Wednesday. In the photo, Ileana can be seen sunbathing in a red-and-black printed Bikini and we totally love her expressions. However, we can't decide if we love her expressions more or her caption. Why, you ask? Instagramming the photo, Ileana wrote, "Mama: Don't stay out too long in the sun you'll get a tan! Me: (added 'so what' emoticon)." So cool, Ileana! Check out her post and her caption here:

Earlier this week, Ileana D'Cruz posted a picture of herself wearing an off-shoulder blue bikini and accompanied it with a hilarious caption: "Me looking wistfully out the window whilst listening to sappy romantic songs and imagining myself in a cheesy music video." LOL! You and us both, Ileana.

Ileana often puts up 'bikini appreciation' posts. Earlier this month, she shared a photograph, in which she could be seen wearing a white bikini with red details. However, we couldn't see Ileana's face in that picture.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, also check out Ileana D'Cruz's other stunning pictures in bikinis.

On the work front, Ileana D'Cruz will next be seen in Pagalpanti. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat and Urvashi Rautela. After this film, Ileana will begin filming The Big Bull, in which she will share screen space with Abhishek Bachchan.

