Ileana D'Cruz's 'Bikini Appreciation Post' Is Burning Up Instagram And How

Highlights Ileana D'Cruz's post received over 5 lakh likes on Instagram In the photo, Ileana can be seen wearing a white bikini Ileana D'Cruz's post is going viral on social media

Ileana D'Cruz surely knows how to set Instagram ablaze and her latest post doesn't count as an exception. On Monday, the 32-year-old actress posted a "bikini appreciation post" on her Instagram profile and it went insanely viral on social media. In the photograph, Ileana can be seen wearing a white bikini with red details. We can't see Ileana's face in the picture. However, the actress' fans couldn't stop gushing over the picture. The comments thread was flooded with fire emojis. Ileana shared the picture with her 10.7 million followers on Instagram, of which over 5 lakh fans liked the picture.

Check out Ileana D'cruz's post here:

Ileana trended big time after she shared a boomerang video of herself last month. Dressed in a black bralet and matching skirt, the actress could be seen showcasing her belly dance moves. She accompanied the post with an interesting caption and wrote: "Mood when I'm told I can have carbs today." ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Ileana D'cruz, who loves to spend time by the beach, frequently posts pictures of herself in her swimwear, which includes an enviable collection of bikinis and monokinis. Take a look at the pictures here:

Ileana featured in headlines after reports of her and her boyfriend Andrew Kneebone unfollowing each other on Instagram surfaced. The actress even deleted her pictures with Andrew Kneebone from her Instagram profile.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the Telugu film Amar Akbar Anthony. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending to name a few.

