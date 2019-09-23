Ileana D'Cruz Belly Dancing To Celebrate 'Carbs Day' Is All Of Us

Ileana D'Cruz shared a glimpse of her mood on carbs day. (Image courtesy: Ileana_official)

Ileana D'Cruz's happiness knew no bounds when she was told she could have 'carbs' and she celebrated carbs day with a little belly dancing moment. The Raid actress, dressed in black lowers and a sequinned bralette, shared a boomerang video of herself doing belly dance and wrote, "Mood when I'm told I can have carbs today." Many Instagram users shared ROFL emoticons in the comments thread while a section of the Internet showered compliments on the actress. The boomerang video was taken after the filming of Ileana's upcoming film Pagalpanti. Ileana's stylist shared more BTS pictures of the actress from the sets, made for a glitzy dance sequence in the Anees Bazmee-movie but more on the later.

Take a look at Ileana's post here:

Here are BTS pictures from the sets of Pagalpanti:

Ileana D'Cruz is quite funny on social media and she recently trended for her tweets, in which she said that she was 'sleepwalking snacker.' The Internet was highly amused after Ileana tweeted, "I'm almost entirely convinced that I sleep walk... Almost. Maybe. Probably... There's no other way to explain how I wake up with mysterious bumps and bruises on my legs." In a separate tweet, she added, "S**t. I think I make midnight snack trips to the fridge. I'm a sleepwalking snacker."

I'm almost entirely convinced that I sleep walk.....

Almost.

Maybe.

Probably.

-

There's no other way to explain how I wake up with mysterious bumps and bruises on my legs — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) September 14, 2019

Shit.



I think I make midnight snack trips to the fridge



I'm a sleepwalking snacker.



Oy vey. — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) September 14, 2019

Pagalpanti is an upcoming comedy film which also features actors Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles. Pagalpanti reunites Ileana with Anees Bazmee after their 2017 film Mubarakaan, which also featured Anil Kapoor in a supporting role.

Meanwhile, Ileana's last onscreen appearance was in Telugu film Amar Akbar Anthony, which released in 2018. After Pagalpanti, Ileana will begin filming The Big Bull opposite Abhishek Bachchan.

