This Is What Ileana D'Cruz's Life Would Look Like If She Were In A 'Cheesy Music Video'

We just can't seem to get enough of Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram posts, be it her "bikini appreciation post" or her belly dancing video, and her latest entry on the photograph sharing application is not an exception. On Monday, the 32-year-old actress posted a stunning picture of herself. Ileana, dressed in a blue bikini top in the picture, can be seen peeping out of a window. She accompanied the post with an equally interesting caption and wrote: "Me looking wistfully out the window whilst listening to sappy romantic songs and imagining myself in a cheesy music video." The post received over 4 lakh likes on Instagram within a few hours.

Anyone who has been following the actress on social media, would agree that Ileana's Instagram timeline is a sheer delight. A few days ago, Ileana shared quirky poster of her forthcoming film Pagalpanti and she captioned it: "Panauti se pyaar kiya... Aur life ka banta dhaar kiya! Pagalpanti in cinemas on November 22."

ICYMI, here's the "bikini appreciation post" and the belly dancing video shared by the actress on social media - both of which went insanely viral on social media.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the Telugu film Amar Akbar Anthony. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending to name a few. In terms of Bollywood, Raid remains her last release.

