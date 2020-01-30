Ileana D'Cruz Is Busy Soaking Up 'Vitamin Sea' In Her Insta Post

Ileana D'Cruz shared this image. (courtesy ileana_official)

Ileana D'Cruz's latest post is burning up Instagram and how. When the actress is not busy shooting for her films, she posts stunning pictures of herself on her Instagram profile and the latest addition is not an exception. On Wednesday, Ileana shared a stunning picture of herself, in which she can be seen dressed in a black bikini. The caption on Ileana's post read: "Need me some vitamin sea." She accompanied the post with heart emojis. Just likes us, the actress' Instafam also loved the picture and the comments section of her post was flooded with fire and heart emojis.

Take a look at Ileana D'Cruz's post here:

Ileana's enviable collection of swimwear comprises bikinis, monikinis, ponchos. Her "bikini appreciation post" is just one just example. Check it out:

Anyone who has been following the Raid actress on Instagram would agree that her profile is a sheer delight. The actress never fails to amaze us with her interesting posts. Remember her belly-dance videos? ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

On the professional front, Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in the 2019 comedy film Pagalpanti, which starred Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles. She is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending to name a few.

The actress will next be seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film will be directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and it will be produced by Ajay Devgn.