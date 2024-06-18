Ila Arun, Sonu Nigam Pray For Alka Yagnik's 'Speedy Recovery' After Her Rare Hearing Disorder Diagnosis

Alka Yagnik shared this image. (courtesy: alkayagnik)

Alka Yagnik has been diagnosed with a rare form of sensorineural hearing loss. The singer shared this news through a detailed note on Instagram. On Monday, Alka posted a picture of herself and mentioned that she lost her hearing after stepping off a flight a few days ago. As soon as she shared the post, the singer's friends and colleagues from the industry wished her a speedy recovery. Actress-singer Ila Arun wrote, "So sorry to hear this Dearest Alka. I saw your picture and reacted, but then I read the caption. It's heartbreaking, but with blessings and today's best doctors, you will be fine. Soon we will hear your sweet voice again. Love you always, take care."

Sonu Nigam commented, "I knew something was not right. I'll see you when I get back. God speed your recovery." Poonam Dhillon added, "So much love for you and so many duas and blessings. You will receive all the power of love to heal and be your beautiful, healthy self soon. Love you."

Akriti Kakar wrote, "You are our tigress and our Rani. The only way forward is your recovery which will happen sooner than we can imagine. We love you endlessly and are praying and cheering for you Alka ji." The singer's friends also wished her a speedy recovery and showered the comment section with their love and support.

A day ago, Alka Yagnik shared a post and wrote, "To all my fans, friends, followers and well-wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well-wishers who have been asking me why I'm missing in action.”

Opening up about the diagnosis, Alka Yagnik added, “It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack…This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unaware. As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers.”

Alka concluded, “For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life. With all your love and support I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour…”

Alka Yagnik has been the voice behind numerous iconic Bollywood tracks, including Udja Kale Kawan, Oodhni, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein and many more.