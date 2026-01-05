'Pakistan Not To Be Trusted': <i>Ikkis</i> Disclaimer Goes Viral After <i>Dhurandhar</i> Comparisons

Two Hindi films arrived in theatres on January 1, setting the stage for an unusual box office face-off.

What's Happening

While Ikkis, starring Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia, opened in cinemas, Dhurandhar, led by Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, returned to theatres with a revised version.

Although Dhurandhar has been running successfully for over a month, social media users were quick to compare the two films.

Despite telling very different stories, both films revolve around themes of patriotism, the Indian Army and India's conflict with Pakistan.

Amid this conversation, the disclaimer featured in Ikkis began circulating widely online.

The disclaimer states: "The humane behaviour of Pakistani Brigadier KM Sisar is only an exceptional incident. Otherwise, our neighbouring country is not trustworthy at all. Pakistan's armies, both during war and in times of peace, have behaved very cruelly and inhumanely with our soldiers and citizens."

It further reads, "In torturing them, they have repeatedly and openly violated the Geneva Convention. Considering the terrorist activities sponsored by Pakistan, as responsible citizens, we must always remain alert and prepared."

Background

At the box office, Ikkis has collected Rs 20.15 crore in four days.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the Sriram Raghavan directorial earned Rs 7 crore on Thursday, followed by Rs 3.5 crore on Friday, Rs 4.65 crore on Saturday and Rs 5 crore on its first Sunday.

The film registered an overall occupancy of 23.93 per cent. Morning shows began at 9.74 per cent, which rose to 28.15 per cent in the afternoon.

Evening shows recorded the highest occupancy at 37.23 per cent, while night shows stood at 20.59 per cent.

Meanwhile, Ikkis continues to face stiff competition from Dhurandhar, which has earned Rs 772.25 crore at the domestic box office in 31 days.

Based on the true story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, Ikkis is set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and chronicles the bravery and sacrifice of the officer, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar.

Agastya Nanda plays Arun Khetarpal, Simar Bhatia essays his love interest Kiran, and Dharmendra appears as Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal (Retd.), Arun's father.

The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, Rahul Dev and Vivaan Shah in supporting roles. The film marks Dharmendra's final on-screen appearance following his death on November 24, 2025.

Ikkis is produced by Maddock Films founder Dinesh Vijan, with Binny Padda serving as co-producer, alongside Sharada Karki Jalota and Poonam Shivdasani.

