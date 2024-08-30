Advertisement

IIFA 2024: Vicky Kaushal Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Karan Johar To Host The Award Night

The gala is scheduled to unfold from September 27 to 29 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

IIFA 2024: Vicky Kaushal Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Karan Johar To Host The Award Night
Vicky Kaushal shared this image. (Image courtesy: vickykaushal)
New Delhi:

Vicky Kaushal is all set to join Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar as hosts for the highly anticipated 24th Edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA). Announcing the big news on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Come and experience an epic event and take back some unforgettable memories. Watch me host and perform this year at the #IIFAAwards2024 !!!"


Sharing his excitement about co-hosting and performing at the 24th edition of the IIFA Festival, Vicky said in a statement shared by the IIFA team, "IIFA has been an important part of my journey, a remarkable celebration of cinematic excellence, and a gathering of the brightest talent and visionaries in Indian cinema. Every time I step onto the IIFA stage, it's pure magic."

Shah Rukh shared his thoughts about hosting the 24th edition of the IIFA Festival in a statement shared by the IIFA team, stating, "IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing. I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life once again, as we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema this September."

The gala is scheduled to unfold from September 27 to 29 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The event will begin with IIFA Utsavam on September 27, a grand celebration of the four dynamic South Indian film industries. This will be followed by the prestigious IIFA Awards on September 28. The festival will conclude on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks.

(Inputs from ANI)

IIFA 2024: Vicky Kaushal Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Karan Johar To Host The Award Night
