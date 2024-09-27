IIFA 2024: Asked About His Hosting Gig, Shah Rukh Khan Said This

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to host the IIFA Awards, kickstarting with IIFA Utsavam tonight. The actor checked into Abu Dhabi on Thursday and he did it in style. As SRK was making his way to the venue, a reporter on site asked the superstar how excited he is for IIFA this year. SRK replied, "Wonderful as always. Loving Abu Dhabi, loving Andre Timmins..." When asked what can the audience expect from his hosting gig, Shah Rukh Khan jokingly said, "Batata hoon, pura programme batata hoon (I'll tell you the whole programme, come...)."

IIFA captioned the post, "We asked Shah Rukh Khan how excited he is to host the NEXA IIFA Awards this year, but we'll have to hang tight for his answer! What do you think he might have to share with us?"

ICYDK, this year, the IIFA Awards have expanded to include four additional languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada and the grand event will span three days. Here's a quick look at the itinerary. The awards will be presented for films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The second day schedule will be dedicated to Hindi films. The third day will focus on the Music Awards. The award night will take place at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Shah Rukh Khan, who will be hosting 24th edition of the IIFA Festival with filmmaker Karan Johar, in a statement shared by IIFA team, said, "IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing. I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life once again, as we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema this September."