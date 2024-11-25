IFFI 2024: Kriti Sanon On Nepotism: "The Audience Is Interested In Star Kids"

Kriti Sanon attended the 55th International Film Festival Of India (IFFI) for her maiden production Do Patti, which was released on the streaming giant Netflix. At the event, Kriti talked about Bollywood's most favourite word nepotism. Kriti, who won a National Award last year for her performance in Mimi, said the audience is more interested in star kids than the industry. The industry big wigs want to make movies with star kids to cater to audience's choices, asserted Kriti at the press conference.

Talking about her own journey from being an outsider to a sough-after actor, Kriti said, "The industry has given me a very warm welcome since the time I have come. Of course, when you don't belong to a film background, it takes time for you to get there. It takes time for you to get those opportunities you crave for. It takes time for you to even get those magazine covers. So everything is a bit of a struggle. But after 2-3 films, if you keep working hard and if you are at it, nothing can stop you."

Reflecting upon the trinity comprising industry, star kids and the audience, Kriti opined, "I feel the industry is not so much responsible for nepotism. It's also the media and the audience. The audiences want to watch what the media is putting about certain star kids. Because the audience is interested in them, the industry feels that since the audience is interested let's make a movie with them. So I think it's a circle. But I feel if you are talented, you will get there. If you're not talented, and if the connect is not there with the audiences you will not get there."

Kriti Sanon made her debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti. The actor is known for films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Panipat, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Adipurush, Ganapath, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. She debuted as a producer with Do Patti featuring herself and Kajol in lead roles.