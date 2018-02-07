If You Were Struck By Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Look, So Was Anand Kumar, Whom He Plays Hrithik Roshan's look in Super 30 impressed Twitter and also, mathematician Anand Kumar

Hrithik Roshan in Super 30's first look (Image courtesy: FuhSePhantom) New Delhi: Highlights "Was truly amazed. It felt like reliving my student days," Mr Kumar wrote "I found the resemblance to be uncanny," he added Super 30 stars Hrithik Roshan as mathematician Anand Kumar Super 30 is a biopic on Anand Kumar, the founder of 'Super 30' programme, that trains IIT aspirants in Patna. Mr Kumar shared Hrithik's first look, along with a picture of himself as a student on Facebook and wrote, "I was truly amazed. It felt like reliving my student days walking several years behind. He said that the shooting was about to commence and he wanted my best blessings. I said how could I give my blessings, but my best wishes would always be there."



Here's Hrithik Roshan's first look in Super 30.

From the first page in Benares! @ihrithik as Anand Kumar! #Super30@Super30Film@RelianceEnt@NGEMovies@anandteacherpic.twitter.com/ddnhDqyI5B — Phantom Films (@FuhSePhantom) February 6, 2018



Read what Anand Kumar shared. The post has received over 10,000 likes and several comments have been posted.







"I was delighted and pleasantly surprised to see the first look wherein Hrithik sports a rugged, bearded look. I had been told that at present the shooting was being done of my college days. I took out an old photograph of mine, of the time when I was studying at Patna University. I found the resemblance to be uncanny", Anand Kumar told news agency PTI.



He also shared the reaction of his family and said, "I showed my photograph to my family members and asked them to compare it with Hrithik's and their observation was similar to mine."



Anand Kumar is confident that the biopic would be successful and revealed that a part of it will also be shot in Patna. "The movie is at present being shot in Varanasi, where I have spent a considerable part of my early life. I have been told that the crew will visit Patna too for shooting. Looking at the hard work and dedication involved in the project, I am confident it will turn out to be a biopic that does full justice to the theme and the ambience," he told PTI. Anand Kumar also appreciated Hrithik and team Super 30's efforts.



"Hrithik deserves kudos for mustering the courage to appear in a de-glamourised look. He has also hired a speech trainer from Bhagalpur to get the Bihari accent right. Hats off to the star and the entire unit", Anand Kumar added.



Under the Super 30 programmed, Anand Kumar tutors 30 students from economically weak background for IIT-JEE entrance exam.



(With PTI inputs)





