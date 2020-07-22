'If Paani Gets Made One Day, I'll Dedicate It To Sushant Singh Rajput': Tweets Director Shekhar Kapur

File photos of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shekhar Kapur.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who cast actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the delayed project Paani, tweeted on Wednesday that if the film will ever get made, he will "dedicate it to the actor." Shekhar Kapur, after Mr Rajput's death, had tweeted about him being "let down" by the film fraternity, after which politician Sanjay Nirupam had alleged that the actor lost seven films that he signed after the success of his 2019 movie Chhichhore in just six months. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. The actor, 34, allegedly died by suicide. His film Paani was shelved after Yash Raj Films, with whom he worked in Shuddh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, reportedly backed out of the project. Now, in a tweet on Wednesday, Shekhar Kapur said that he would love to complete the film one day but only with partners who "walk in humility, not in arrogance."

"If you want to journey with the Gods, or your creativity, you have to walk each step in devotion, in humility. God willing, Paani will get made one day. If it does, I will dedicate it to Sushant. But it has to be made with partners that walk in humility, not in arrogance," read Shekhar Kapur's tweet.

Earlier, while talking to actor Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchiriya, during an Instagram live session, Shekhar Kapur revealed that when Paani was shelved, Sushant was "devasted" and he "cried a lot."

In 2017, during a masterclass at the International Film Festival of India, Shekhar Kapur talked about why Paani was special for him. "I was devastated as I was passionate about the project. I had it with me for 15 years. I was working on it for so long. It was draining, it was art. It was not like if not this, I will make something else. When I saw Sushant, I felt he is the guy," the director said during the masterclass, reported news agency PTI.

Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name after he starred as the lead on the TV soap Pavitra Rishta. Soon, he made his film debut in 2013's Kai Po Che!He is known for his work in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kedarnath and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)