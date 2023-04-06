ICYMI: 'World Renowned' Priyanka Chopra And Co-Star John Cena's Twitter Exchange

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Just after Priyanka Chopra announced her new Hollywood project titled Heads Of State, she got a warm welcome from her co-star John Cena on Twitter. The film will also feature Idris Elba. Welcoming Priyanka Chopra on board, John Cena wrote on Twitter: "Thank You Amazon Studios for assembling such a dream team. Excited to get to work on Heads Of State with Idris Elba and welcome the newest cast member, the world renowned Priyanka Chopra." Replying to John Cena's tweet, the actress wrote: "Thank you for the warm welcome John Cena. I can't wait to get to set! let's gooooo Amazon Studios. #headsofstate." She also tagged co-star Idris Elba.

See Priyanka Chopra and John Cena's Twitter exchange here:

Heads Of State, starring Priyanka Chopra, Idris Elba and John Cena, will be directed by Ilya Naishuller and it will be produced by Amazon Studios. The actress announced her association with the project last night and wrote in her caption:" On to the next. Let's go."

Priyanka Chopra has starred in multiple Hollywood projects including The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, The White Tiger, Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake and We Can Be Heroes to name a few. She will next be seen in the Hollywood film Love Again with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Nick Jonas (in a cameo appearance). The film was previously titled It's All Coming Back to Me. The actress will also headline Russo Brothers' series Citadel, which is slated to release this month. She is busy with the series' promotional duties in Mumbai.