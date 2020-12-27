ICYMI: Varun Dhawan's Throwback Gem Featuring Brother Rohit Dhawan

Varun Dhawan with Rohit Dhawan. (courtesy varundvn)

Varun Dhawan wished his filmmaker brother Rohit Dhawan on his birthday in the cutest way possible. On Saturday, Varun shared a few adorable set of pictures of himself along with his brother on his Instagram profile. One of the aforementioned pictures happens to be a throwback from their childhood days, while the other one is from the brother duo's teen years - both equally cute. "Happy birthday Bhaiya. God sends one angel in everyone's life. You're mine," he captioned the post. Varun's Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star Anil Kapoor commented: "I agree ... He's an angel. You are lucky to have a brother like Rohit."

Varun and Rohit are director David Dhawan and Karuna's sons. Rohit is a director and has made films such as Desi Boyz (with John Abraham and Akshay Kumar) and Dishoom, which featured Varun along with John. Rohit Dhawan married Jaanvi in 2012 and they welcomed a daughter in 2018.

Varun Dhawan recently recovered from COVID-19 and he resumed shooting for his forthcoming project Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli. The actor posted a picture from the sets of the film with co-star Kiara Advani and he wrote: "And we're back. Jug Jugg Jeeyo with my praying partner."

Varun Dhawan recently starred in Coolie No 1 remake, directed by his father David Dhawan. The film starring Sara Ali Khan, released on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Christmas.