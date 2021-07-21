ICYMI: Urmila Matondkar Has This Masoom Pic With Naseeruddin Shah Framed At Home

Urmila Matondkar in a black and white throwback (courtesy UrmilaMatondkar )

In case you missed it, Urmila Matondkar made Naseeruddin Shah's birthday a little bit extra special with a priceless throwback memory from decades ago. For those who need a reminder, Urmila Matondkar co-starred with Naseeruddin Shah as a child artist in the 1983 classic Masoom, which was a Hindi adaptation of author Erich Segal's bestselling novel Man, Woman And Child. Urmila Matondkar was cast as Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi's onscreen daughter - Urmila must have been just eight or nine years old. Sharing a favourite memory of herself from what appears to be Masoom sets, Urmila dedicated a post to Naseeruddin Shah and wrote: "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Naseer uncle."

The photo appears to be close to Urmila Matondkar's heart as she appears to have kept it framed as a prized memory. Here, take a look:

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Naseer uncle ❤#naseeruddinshahpic.twitter.com/zyenX6uqia — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) July 20, 2021

Masoom, which also featured Jugal Hansraj as a child artist, continues to be a classic and is often remembered for its popular songs such as Tujhse Naraz Nahin Zindagi, Do Naina Aur Ek Kahani and Lakdi Ki Kaathi. Masoom marked filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's debut movie as a director.

Meanwhile, this is what kept Naseeruddin Shah busy on his birthday. The veteran actor's son Vivaan shared a glimpse of the "birthday boy" on Instagram.

In June end, Naseeruddin Shah was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, where he was treated for pneumonia. He was discharged a week later. In terms of work, Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in the 2020 drama Mee Raqsam and before that in the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video's web-series Bandish Bandits.