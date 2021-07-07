Naseeruddin Shah Discharged From The Hospital, Son Vivaan Shares Pics From Home

A file photo of Naseeruddin Shah.

Actor Naseeruddin Shah has been discharged from Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, where he was being treated for pneumonia, on Wednesday. His son and actor Viaan Shah shared pictures of the 70-year-old and his wife, actress Ratna Pathak Shah, from their home and captioned them: "Back Home" and "He just got discharged today morning." In the pictures, Naseeruddin Shah can be seen sporting an orange tee and white pyjamas while Ratna Pathak Shah looks cute in a green traditional outfit. Naseeruddin Shah was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital last week after a "small patch" of pneumonia was detected in his lungs but more on that later.

Naseeruddin Shah was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday last week. The next day, Ratna Pathak Shahhad shared an update about his health and told PTI: "Yes (he has a) small patch and all under control. (He is) Responding well to treatment so hope he'll be discharged soon."

Naseeruddin Shah has delivered mind-blowing performances in films such as Maqbool, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Masoom, Nishant, Sarfarosh, Iqbal, A Wednesday, Mohra, Ishqiya, The Dirty Picture, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Monsoon Wedding. He has also worked in several international films such as Such A Long Journey, The Great New Wonderful and Mango Dreams.

Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in the 2020 drama Mee Raqsam and before that in the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video's web-series Bandish Bandits.

He has also won three National Film Awards in his film career.