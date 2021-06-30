Naseeruddin Shah, 70, Is In Hospital With Pneumonia; 'He'll Be Discharged Soon,' Says Wife Ratna Pathak Shah

A photo of Naseeruddin Shah.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, 70, was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday after he was diagnosed with pneumonia, said his wife and actress Ratna Pathak Shah, reported news agency PTI. Naseeruddin Shah is currently being treated at the Hinduja Hospital in Khar for a "small patch" of pneumonia in his lungs, Ratna Pathak Shah told PTI on Wednesday. "Yes (he has a) small patch and all under control," Ratna Pathak Shah told the news agency. She added that the actor is "responding well to the treatment" and will be "discharged soon". "(He is) Responding well to treatment so hope he'll be discharged soon," she said.

Naseeruddin Shah, who has won three National Film Awards in his film career, was last seen in the 2020 drama Mee Raqsam and before that in the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video's web-series Bandish Bandits. He garnered a whole lot of praise for his performance in Bandish Bandits, which also starred Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhary and late actor Amit Mistry.

Naseeruddin Shah is best-known for his performances in critically-acclaimed films such as Masoom, Sarfarosh, Iqbal, A Wednesday, Monsoon Wedding and Maqbool, to name a few. Mr Shah has also featured in several international projects like Such A Long Journey, The Great New Wonderful and Mango Dreams.

He won his first National Award in 1979 for his role in Sparsh. His second award was for his performance in the 1984 film Paar and the actor's 2005 film Iqbal fetched him his third National Award.

