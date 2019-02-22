Naseeruddin Shah To Return As Vinod In Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro Sequel

Naseeruddin Shah in a still from the film (courtesy YouTube)

A sequel of Kundan Shah-directed 1983 cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is reportedly in the pipeline and will apparently see Naseeruddin Shah reprise his role.

Naseeruddin Shah and Ravi Baswani played two struggling photographers in the satire on corruption.

"We are doing Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro sequel. The script is ready. Kundanji had written it. Naseeruddin Shah is reprising his role. We will have someone else for Raviji's part as he is no longer with us. The actors who are available are Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Satish Kaushik and Pankaj Kapur," a source close to the production said.

The original film was produced by National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) while Firoz Nadiadwala is expected to back the sequel.

"For the sequel, both NFDC and Mr Nadiadwala will be working jointly," the source added.

The original film ended with both Naseeruddin Shah and Mr Baswani's characters being framed for crimes that they had not committed. The sequel will take their journey forward after they come out of jail.

"The second part will start from where the first part ended. The characters of Vinod and Sudhir have come out of jail and are old. Pankaj Kapur's character has become a top industrialist while whoever plays Om Puri's character is his competitor," the source said.

The shooting for the film is expected to begin by the next year.