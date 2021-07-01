Naseeruddin Shah Likely To Be Discharged From The Hospital On Friday, Says Actor's Secretary

A file photo of Naseeruddin Shah.

He is "doing well," said his secretary Jairaj

"He might be discharged tomorrow," his secretary told PTI

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on Tuesday after he was diagnosed with pneumonia, is "doing well" and is likely to be discharged on Friday, his secretary Jairaj told news agency PTI. A "small patch" of pneumonia was detected in Naseeruddin Shah's lungs and he is undergoing treatment for the same in the Hinduja Hospital. Sharing an update about his health on Thursday, his secretary Jairaj said: "He is doing well. He might be discharged tomorrow," reported PTI. On Wednesday, Naseeruddin Shah and actress Ratna Pathak Shah had told PTI about a "small patch" of pneumonia in the 70-year-old actor's lungs.

"Yes (he has a) small patch and all under control," Ratna Pathak Shah told PTI and added: "(He is) Responding well to treatment so hope he'll be discharged soon."

Naseeruddin Shah is known for his contribution towards parallel cinema by working in critically-acclaimed films such as Maqbool, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Masoom, Nishant, Sarfarosh, Iqbal, A Wednesday and Monsoon Wedding. He has also worked in several international films such as Such A Long Journey, The Great New Wonderful and Mango Dreams.

Naseeruddin Shah, who is an alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), has also worked in movies such as Mohra, Ishqiya, The Dirty Picture and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Naseeruddin Shah, who has won three National Film Awards in his film career, was last seen in the 2020 drama Mee Raqsam and before that in the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video's web-series Bandish Bandits.

Other than Naseeruddin Shah, veteran star Dilip Kumar was also admitted to the Hinduja Hospital on Tuesday after he complained of breathing issues. Hospital sources told PTI on Wednesday that he is doing "fine."

(With inputs from PTI)