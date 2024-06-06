ICYMI: Sonakshi Sinha Celebrated Her Birthday On Set Doing What She Loves

Sonakshi Sinha shared this image. (courtesy: aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha celebrated her 37th birthday on June 2. The actress has now shared pictures from her birthday festivities. Sonakshi Sinha celebrated her birthday on a film's set. Sonakshi Sinha wrote in her caption, "I usually take an off from work and travel on my birthdays... but after 7 years I found myself back on set and remembered how amazing it is to spend the day doing what you love." She added in her post, "Thanks to my amazing team for making it so so special and thanks to everyone who sent me wishes online... your love is appreciated, even if it wasn't reposted - I was at work you see. 02.06.2024."

See Sonakshi Sinha's post here:

Sonakshi Sinha featured in double roles in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. In the series, she stars as Rehana, who was the former chief courtesan of Shahi Mahal and Mallikajaan's elder sister. Sonakshi also features as Rehana's daughter Fareedan in the show.

Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. She also featured in the other two parts of the Dabangg series alongside Salman Khan. The actress has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Double XL and Mission Mangal, among others. Sonakshi Sinha made her web debut with Reema Kagti's Dahaad.