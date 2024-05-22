Sonakshi Sinha On What Went Into The Making Of Her 'First One Shot' Song Tilasmi Bahein

Sonakshi Sinha with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. (courtesy: aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha, who starred as Fareedan and Rehana in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, shared a post from the making of Tilasmi Bahein on her Instagram profile. She shared a couple of pictures with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and she wrote, "Can't get over that day! From on the spot rehearsal just minutes before the take to getting the perfect take for my first one shot song - Tilasmi Bahein... Swipe right to see Sanjay Sir's reaction, and what we did right after pack up coz we couldn't believe the song was done but we didn't get enough... uff pure magic. Also to everyone who helped create this magic - Kruti Mahesh and her team."

Sonakshi added in her post, "Indresh Malik, Jason Shah, Mitakshara Kumar, Ashhna Srrivastava, Vama Gor, Kalika, Drashti, Shivam, Palak Sharma, Namrata, I'm sorry if I've missed out a few but u know who u are) - you brought the song to life... everyone so perfect in their parts... I thank you and am so proud to share this with you."

Check out Sonakshi Sinha's post here:

Sharing an anecdote from the making of the track, Sonakshi told NDTV earlier, "I still don't event know how to narrate this entire experience because I still can't believe that it happened. So I rehearsed a couple of days before the choreography of the song that it was supposed to be. I have landed up on set after rehearsing. We've shot till about 3 PM, done the hook steps that were taught. Kruti Mahesh choregraphed the song beautifully and suddenly Sanjay Sir said, 'You know what, I don't want to do this' and he scrapped the whole thing on the set that day."

About the track - Tilasmi Bahein presented and composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been sung by Sharmistha Chatterjee. The lyrics are by AM Turaz and it has been choreographed by Kruti Mahesh.