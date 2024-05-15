Sonakshi Sinha On Pay Gap: 'Everybody Just Wants An Actress To Reduce Her Fee'

Image instagrammed by Sonakshi Sinha. (courtesy: SonakshiSinha)

Sonakshi Sinha, who has been garnering praise for her stellar performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period saga Heeramandi, opened up about not getting the remuneration she deserves in an interview with News 18. Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar's Dahaad and Heeramandi gave Sonakshi the kind of success she has been looking for over the years but the actor complained that the success hasn't translated into monetary gain yet. Sonakshi told News 18, "It's not easy and it doesn't feel right sometimes. When filmmakers approach you, they know that you bring something to the table. But when it comes to the money conversation, everybody just wants an actress, particularly, to reduce her fee."

Sonakshi added, "I don't understand why that happens and how that works. It has happened and continues to happen and it's a battle that we've to fight as women. We're fighting too many battles anyway. So, this fight for remuneration is just one of them."

Starting her career with big-budget and big hero films, Sonakshi changed the trajectory with women-centric films like Akira, Noor, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and Khandaani Shafakhana. However, the films didn't emerge as hits at the box office. Reflecting upon her choices of films and box-office failures, Sonakshi told News 18, "But I also knew that the box office fate of a film isn't in my control. As an actor, you've to give it your best. My performances were always appreciated. That's how I moved forward and kept on doing the work that I wanted to. It's paying off now." Sonakshi also said she's currently going through "one of the best phases" of her career.

Recently, Sonakshi shared pictures from her look test for the character Rehana. In Heeramandi, Sonakshi played the double roles of mother Rehana (sister of Mallikajaan) and daughter Fareedan. Sonakshi revealed that she put on weight for playing Rehana on screen. Sonakshi captioned the post, "Rehana aapa. Here are some photos from my look test for the cruelest of them all... Rehana. Since I was supposed to be playing my own mother, we wanted to make her slightly different... So I put on some weight and we added a lot more drama with the hair where it was longer and curlier than Fareedan's and with the makeup where we kept it heavy on the eyes, elongated the eyebrows and added freckles... green lenses too." She signed off the post with these words, "Full props to my amazing glam team." Take a look:

Sonakshi was last seen in a special appearance in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.