ICYMI: Shraddha Kapoor Left Priyaank Sharma's Wedding Party With Rumoured Boyfriend Rohan Shreshtha

Amid rumours of Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shreshtha's wedding, the actress was spotted hanging out with the celebrity photographer at her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding party on Thursday. While Shraddha Kapoor arrived solo at Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani's party, she was pictured exiting the venue with brother Siddhanth Kapoor and also, rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shreshtha. Shraddha and Rohan then took off in the same car. Pictures of Shraddha and Rohan making their way to the car are all over the Internet, fueling rumours about an impending wedding. Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shreshtha are childhood friends, who are often spotted hanging out in Mumbai together.

During Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding, Rohan Shreshtha congratulated the couple with an Instagram story and replying to the wish, Varun wrote: "Hope you are ready". This made way for netizens to speculate that Shradhha and Rohan's speculated wedding is on the cards.

In an interview with ETimes, Shraddha's father, actor Shakti Kapoor was asked about her rumoured boyfriend when he said: "Why only Rohan Shrestha? If she comes and tells me whoever she has chosen and wants to settle down with, I will not have any objection." Speaking about Shraddha's rapport with Rohan, Shakti Kapoor added: "Rohan is a very nice boy. He does come home but he has come home since childhood. Shraddha hasn't told me that she plans to marry him. To me, they are still just childhood friends. I do not know if they are serious about each other."

In terms of work, Shraddha Kapoor is busy with the shooting schedule of Luv Ranjan's upcoming romantic drama, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. She was last seen in Baaghi 3.