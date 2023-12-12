ICYMI: Sanya Malhotra Shared Pics From Sister's Kaleera Ceremony

Sanya Malhotra shared this image. (courtesy: sanyamalhotra_)

Sister of the bride Sanya Malhotra has actively been sharing photos from Shagun Malhotra's wedding festivities. On her Instagram stories, Sanya shared pictures from her sister's kaleera ceremony. The actress can be seen with an ear-to-ear grin as her sister tries to drop the kaleeras in the first few shots. Going by Sanya's next Instagram story, seems like the kaleera did fall on her. (Kaleeras are pieces of ornaments attached to the bride's jewelry and it falling on a person is supposed to mean they will be the next to marry).

See photos shared by Sanya Malhotra here:

Meanwhile, Sanya Malhotra shared more photos from her sister's wedding and the actress can be seen crying in all the frames. "Dulhan ki emotional sister. I love you too much," Sanya Malhotra captioned the film.

Check out Sanya Malhotra's post here:

Sister of the bride Sanya Malhotra shared some more stunning photos from the haldi ceremony.

Last week, a video of Sanya Malhotra dancing to the track 1 2 3 4 Get On The Dance Floor from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express at her sister's sangeet ceremony went viral.

In terms of work, Sanya Malhotra was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's film on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw titled Sam Bahadur, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Sanya Malhotra was also seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Netflix's Kathal this year.

The actress will also feature in The Great Indian Kitchen's Hindi remake titled Mrs. After starring in Dangal, Sanya Malhotra featured in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2018 film Pataakha, co-starring Radhika Madan and Sunil Grover. She also starred in the National Award-winning film Badhaai Ho. She has also starred in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Love Hostel and HIT - The First Case.