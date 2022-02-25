ICYMI: Ranveer Singh Being Ranveer Singh In The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Ranveer Singh's new pics (Courtesy: ranveersingh)

Highlights Ranveer Singh has shared new photos

He is dressed in a Louis Vuitton outfit

Ranveer recently visited the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Ranveer Singh's latest Instagram upload is making noise for all the right reasons. Well, this time, it has nothing to do with basketball. The upload is coming straight from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Oh yes, you read that right. Ranveer has shared pictures from his time at the Rock museum in Ohio. And, we can't keep calm about it. Thank you, Ranveer, for making our weekend. Now, if you are wondering why did we mention basketball in the first place, then read on. Ranveer was a part of the National Basketball Association's (NBA) All-Star Celebrity Game. It was held in Cleveland, Ohio. Clear, right? Let's focus on his latest upload then. In the opening slide, Ranveer, in his fashionable best, is striking a fancy pose with a mic in his hand. The last few pics, in the album, show Ranveer standing outside the museum. Well, we must add that his expression says it all. Doesn't it? The post comes with a fun caption. "Here for my induction JK [Just Kidding] lol," it read.

Ranveer Singh's word game can't be questioned. When he writes a caption, he makes sure it makes some noise out in the world. When Ranveer posted a photo with National Basketball Association's (NBA) star LeBron James, the actor shook the Internet with his side note. He wrote, "The King and I. What a precious moment." In the photo, the two are seen bumping fists with each other. ICYMI, Ranveer Singh is the current brand ambassador for NBA India.

Ranveer Singh himself loves to play basketball. His social media posts are proof. He posted a set of photos while playing the game. He captioned the images, "Ball is life."

Apart from his acting prowess and enthusiasm for games, Ranveer Singh's dapper looks and muscular physique can give anyone a run for their money. We aren't joking. Take a look at his photo as he seems to be straight out of the gym. Again, the caption struck us. He wrote, "Didn't come this far to only come this far."

Ranveer Singh is also known for cheerleading his wife and actress Deepika Padukone. Praising her performance in Gehraiyaan, Ranveer Singh posted a photo of them kissing and wrote, "You make me so proud."

Ranveer Singh is busy shooting for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Alia Bhatt. He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus in the lineup.