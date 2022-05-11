ICYMI: Pic Of Kiran Rao With Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira

Kiran Rao with Ira Khan. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira celebrated her 25th birthday with friends and family a few days ago, pictures from which she shared on her Instagram profile. In one of the pictures, Ira can be seen celebrating with dad Aamir and mom Reena Dutta. The picture also features her brother Azad (Aamir and Kiran Rao's son). Kiran Rao was also present at Ira's birthday. In one of the shots, Ira Khan and Kiran Rao can be seen smiling with all their hearts as they chill in the pool together. Sharing her birthday album on Instagram, Ira Khan simply posted a smiling eyes emoji.

Take a look at the photos posted by Ira Khan here:

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, married for 15 years, announced separation in a statement in July last year. The actor married Kiran Rao in 2005 and they welcomed their son Azad in 2011. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao met on the sets of Lagaan, where Kiran was an assistant director. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao also worked together on the actor's forthcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha, which Kiran Rao has co-produced.

Ira, the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta, made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December 2019. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists father Aamir Khan in filmmaking.

Aamir Khan's last onscreen project was the 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. His next film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya.