Aamir Khan Hugs Ex-Wife Kiran Rao After A Work Meeting

A fan page shared the video (Courtesy: serap.varol.20)

Highlights Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were spotted in Mumbai yesterday

They attended a meeting and said goodbyes with a warm hug

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their separation in July last year

On Monday, Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao were spotted in Mumbai. The ex-couple attended a work meeting and was later seen posing for the paparazzi. Aamir and Kiran were accompanied by their team members. Several videos and photos of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao went viral on the web and in one of the videos, they are seen hugging each other. The video has been making noise online. Dressed in a yellow sweatshirt and black pants, Aamir Khan completed his casual look with grey sliders. Kiran Rao looked lovely in a black t-shirt, baggy jeans, and sneakers.

Check out Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's video:

As Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao waited for their cars, they were seen chatting and discussing something. Engrossed in their talks, Aamir and Kiran were clicked by the paparazzi.

Aamir and Kiran got married in 2005 and in July last year, they had issued an official statement and had announced their separation. The two have ended their 15 years of marriage and are now co-parents to son Azad. Aamir and Kiran's statement had read, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together."

In their statement, Aamir and Kiran had also shared that they will continue to work together. They are working together in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

At present, Aamir Khan is busy with his film Laal Singh Chaddha, which will release on April 14, 2022. Aamir will be seen opposite Kareena Kapoor in the film.