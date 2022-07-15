ICYMI: Kartik Aaryan's Fanboy Moment On Meeting Shah Rukh Khan At An Event

Kartik and SRK in a still from video. (courtesy: StanningKartik)

Kartik Aaryan, a self-confessed Shah Rukh Khan fan, had a major fanboy moment recently. The video happens to be from the time both Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan were attending an event in Dubai. The aforementioned video of Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan meeting and greeting at the event has been curated by several fan pages on social media. In the video, SRK can be seen greeting Kartik Aaryan as he makes his way to the event venue. Kartik Aaryan's ear-to-ear grin on meeting SRK says it all.

Check out the video here:

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He has also co-produced Alia Bhatt's Darlings, which marks her debut as a film producer. He recently shared the motion poster of Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. He will also feature in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama and he has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Kaanchi-The Unbreakable, Luka Chuppi , Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, opposite Sara Ali Khan. He also starred in Netflix's Dhamaka with Mrunal Thakur. He was last seen in the hit horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu. The actor will next be seen in Freddy with Alaya F.