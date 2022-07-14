Kartik Aaryan's Midweek Mood Is All About Sunshine And Smile

Kartik Aaryan shared this image. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan is happy and he has several reasons to be. After the resounding success of his last film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor went on a Europe trip with close friends and associates. For nearly a week, Kartik has been blessing his fans with images from the gorgeous locations he visited. In an upload on Thursday, Kartik is posing in what appears to be a garden. Looking dapper as always in jeans and a sweatshirt, the actor is all smiles in the picture, with the sun shining bright in the background. In the caption, Kartik said, “Laughing out loud.”

See the image here:

In another set of pictures, Kartik Aaryan also posed with his team. The images feature the actor and his team having a blast, sharing laughs and posing for the camera. In the caption, Kartik said, “From fun sets to sunsets. #Team.” The geotag on the post just says Europe.

Before that, Kartik Aaryan shared more images from his “Europe adventure.” In the photos, the actor is seen spending time sightseeing, munching on burgers and even partying. In the caption, he said, “I've realised I'm busiest on my vacations.”

If there is one thing more fun than the pictures Kartik Aaryan shares, it is the captions he posts with them. In another post chronicling his Europe vacation, the actor wrote, “Jaane bhi do Euro.”

While in Amsterdam, Kartik Aaryan also went cycling and art shopping. In a post with a Moco Museum geotag, Kartik Aaryan said, “Just bought a painting which says art is free.”

Actor Malavika Mohanan replied to the image saying, “I love how pink this photo is.”

Sharing a photo of him partying along with his friends in Amsterdam, Kartik Aaryan looked dapper on what he described as a “mad rock n roll night.”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has a bunch of projects lined up including Freddy and Shehzada.