At Ishita Raj Sharma's Birthday, A Pyaar Ka Panchnama Reunion With Kartik Aaryan, Nushratt Bharuccha And Others

Kartik Aaryan with Ishita Raj Sharma at the actress's birthday party

Bollywood actress Ishita Raj Sharma celebrated her 31st birthday late Monday night with her friends in Mumbai. Best known for her work in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama film series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Ishita was last featured in the film, Jai Mummy Di in 2019. In a glittering grey and silver dress, Ishita was snapped in Mumbai with her friends as her birthday bash also became a Pyaar Ka Punchnama reunion. Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, Patralekhaa, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Omkar Kapoor and others attended the star-studded party and even posed for the cameras on the red carpet.

Kartik Aaryan, whose 10-minute monologue from Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Panchnama became a hit, posed with his co-star and even waved for the shutterbugs at the party. The actor wore a black hoodie and blue jeans. Nushratt Bharuccha and Sonnalli Seygall, who featured in both the Luv Ranjan films, smiled for the cameras along with Ishita.

Take a look at Ishita Raj Sharma's birthday pictures below:

Ishita Raj Sharma marked her debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. The film featured Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Nushrat Bharucha and Sonnalli Seygall in the lead. She was also seen in the second instalment of the film, which wasn't as big a success as the first film. Next, the actress played Pihu, Sunny Singh's ex, in Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, another Luv Ranjan directorial. The movie also starred Nushratt Bharuccha.

Later, Ishita shared screen space with Prateik Babbar and Siddhanth Kapoor in the film, Yaaram, directed by Ovais Khan.