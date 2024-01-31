ICYMI: Alia Bhatt And Shefali Shah's Darlings Reunion At Filmfare Awards

Alia Bhatt with Shefali Shah. (courtesy: bollyqueenz.gallery)

At the Filmfare Awards, Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah had a reunion. The picture went viral, naturally. Both Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah co-starred in the 2022 film Darlings, which also featured Vijay Varma. Both Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah won big at the award ceremony. Alia Bhatt took home the Best Actress trophy for her performance as Rani Chatterjee in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, while Shefali Shah was the Best Actress Winner in the Critics category for her portrayal as Shailaja Desai, a woman who is slowly losing her memory in Avinash Arun's Three Of Us.

Check out the viral photo here:

Shefali Shah shared a picture with her Filmfare trophy on Instagram and she wrote, "Sometimes it's important to get lost to find yourself. This one isn't just for the three of us. It's for all of us. And more so all of you."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt shared glimpses of her "Saras night at Filmfare Awards" and added, "PS This one's for the entire team #RRKPK."

Shefali Shah is known for her performances in films like Satya, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Dil Dhadakne Do, Jalsa, Darlings and Doctor G, among many others. Shefali Shah famously starred in Netflix's Delhi Crime, which won the best Drama Series at the International Emmys a few years ago. She starred as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the show.

Last year, Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She also received the Best Actress prize at the National Film Awards in Delhi last year for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra.